House Cancels Monday Votes As Shutdown Continues

(AP) — Republican leadership has called off votes for Monday in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson sticks with his strategy of keeping the chamber out of legislative session during the government shutdown.

Members of the House have not been in Washington for a legislative session since Sept. 19, when the chamber passed a temporary funding bill that has failed to advance in the Senate.

Johnson has said the onus is on Senate Democrats to help pass that bill and that a small number within the House conference “three to four members” have “only mildly questioned working in the districts as opposed to being here on the floor.”

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has accused House Republicans of being on “vacation” as he calls for the House to return to legislative session.