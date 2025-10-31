Trump Won’t Clarify If The U.S. Will Conduct Tests Of Its Nuclear Weapons

(AP) — The president was asked if his social media post this week about nuclear tests meant that the U.S. would resume testing its nuclear weapons in underground detonation tests, which it has not done since 1992. He replied: “You’ll find out very soon,” without elaborating.

Trump said, “We’re going to do some testing” and “Other countries do it. If they’re going to do it, we’re going to.” But he then refused to offer more details.

Trump’s comments on nuclear testing have drawn confusion inside and outside the government when the president seemed to suggest on social media that the U.S. would resume nuclear warhead tests for the first time in three decades on an “equal basis” with Russia and China, whose last known tests were in the 1990s.