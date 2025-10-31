October 31, 2025
AP

Trump Won’t Clarify If The U.S. Will Conduct Tests Of Its Nuclear Weapons

by AP News0
trump, president, british flag, usa, america, flag, banner, union jack, donald trump, republican, politics, presidency, speech, politician

(AP) — The president was asked if his social media post this week about nuclear tests meant that the U.S. would resume testing its nuclear weapons in underground detonation tests, which it has not done since 1992. He replied: “You’ll find out very soon,” without elaborating.

Trump said, “We’re going to do some testing” and “Other countries do it. If they’re going to do it, we’re going to.” But he then refused to offer more details.

Trump’s comments on nuclear testing have drawn confusion inside and outside the government when the president seemed to suggest on social media that the U.S. would resume nuclear warhead tests for the first time in three decades on an “equal basis” with Russia and China, whose last known tests were in the 1990s.

Related posts

A marijuana legalization question will be on Ohio’s fall ballot after lawmakers failed to act on it

AP News

Mike Pence says GOP to ‘absolutely’ accept election outcome

AP News

Brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up sky around

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.