November 21, 2023
Indiana News

First Democratic Candidate For Indiana Attorney General Announced

by Network Indiana0
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA):  Destiny Wells has announced her plans to run for Indiana Attorney General as a Democrat in 2024.

“I am running for Attorney General because Hoosiers deserve an Attorney General who will put them first,” said Wells. “As Attorney General, I will protect medical privacy, support workers’ rights, and focus on the needs and safety of our communities.”

Wells has served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Indiana Office of the Attorney General and Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis.

If elected, Wells says she will focus on protecting medical privacy and supporting workers’ rights.

