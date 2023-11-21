November 21, 2023
Local News

Plan Commission Approves City Portion of Project Zodiac

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved a primary development plan for the city portion of Project Zodiac Monday.  Project Zodiac is the name given to the technology data center campus near New Haven proposed by an unnamed Fortune 100 company.

Project Zodiac is a 12-building campus on almost 900 acres of farmland, 723 acres of which city council voted earlier this month to annex. The Journal Gazette reports that the annexation takes effect December 12th, barring any appeals filed by neighbors before that date.

The first construction phase would concentrate on the center of the site as officials say that the campus could take up to 10 years to complete.

