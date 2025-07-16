ACPL Grabill Branch Opens New StoryScape for Children

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Public Library opened its newest StoryScape early learning location at the Grabill Branch (13521 Grabill Rd., Grabill) on Tuesday, July 15. A Grand Opening celebration was held at 11 a.m., immediately following the popular Music and Movement Storytime program, and invited children and families to celebrate the new space.

The ACPL’s StoryScapes focus on promoting early literacy with children ages 7 and younger. Grabill’s StoryScape location builds on the success of similar spaces at the Main Library and the Pontiac, Little Turtle, and Woodburn Branches. It is themed to celebrate Grabill’s history as a town that grew up alongside the railroad with a train station theme. The StoryScape’s centerpiece is the play steam train, which includes spaces for seated or active play and includes a crawl-through tunnel. Stackable, sturdy hollow bricks mimic a load of coal for the children to build with. The space also includes a play table, child-sized furniture for reading and writing, and comfortable adult-sized furniture so families can enjoy the space together.

“I’m so excited to see StoryScapes continue to expand and create engaging spaces, but can also be tailored to each community we serve,” said ACPL Youth Services Coordinator Jenn Clark. “Grabill is not the same as Woodburn or Little Turtle or Pontiac. Each branch is unique, and the library has always tried to change and grow to meet its community’s needs.”

At the Grand Opening, paper conductor hats and custom train whistles were distributed to the families in attendance, and all were invited to join in a celebratory “train whistle ceremony” to officially open the new space. Representatives from the Grabill Chamber of Commerce and the ACPL Board of Directors celebrated with staff and Grabill families.

“It was such fun to see the library GET LOUD and celebrate books, families, and learning. We’re all working together to put our children on the path for academic, social, and economic success – and StoryScape is now one more tool for Grabill families. We hope folks from across the county will swing by and check it out!”

StoryScapes are part of the ACPL’s 2024-28 strategic plan, “Allen County’s Windows to Lifelong Learning and Discovery,” and are planned for all ACPL locations. Grabill is the fifth StoryScape to be added to the ACPL system. Planning is currently underway for the Monroeville and Waynedale StoryScape installations.