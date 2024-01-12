January 12, 2024
Local News

First suspect in kidnapping of Indiana girl arrives in Wells County

by Derek Decker0
Iowa County Sheriff's Office

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The News-Banner reports that the first of three suspects charged in the kidnapping of an 11-year-old Zanesville girl last month has arrived in Wells County via extradition.

27-year-old Zachary Delozier of Edgemont, S.D., arrived at the Wells County Jail just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The News-Banner says some officials are referring to Delozier as the “leader” of the kidnapping.

On Dec. 31, Delozier, along with 22-year-old Sara Gaudino and 23-year-old Isaiah Schryvers, were arrested in Wisconsin after police initiated a traffic stop and located the girl in the vehicle. A Silver Alert was issued a day earlier after her disappearance.

All three suspects face up to six years in prison.

Related posts

Driver Facing Charges After Slamming Into Amish Buggy in Warsaw

Kayla Blakeslee

UPDATE: Winter Storm WARNING for Allen County

Kayla Blakeslee

Schedules Back to Normal Today at FWCS

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.