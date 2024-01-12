First suspect in kidnapping of Indiana girl arrives in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The News-Banner reports that the first of three suspects charged in the kidnapping of an 11-year-old Zanesville girl last month has arrived in Wells County via extradition.

27-year-old Zachary Delozier of Edgemont, S.D., arrived at the Wells County Jail just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The News-Banner says some officials are referring to Delozier as the “leader” of the kidnapping.

On Dec. 31, Delozier, along with 22-year-old Sara Gaudino and 23-year-old Isaiah Schryvers, were arrested in Wisconsin after police initiated a traffic stop and located the girl in the vehicle. A Silver Alert was issued a day earlier after her disappearance.

All three suspects face up to six years in prison.