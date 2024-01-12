Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction for high-profile vehicles

BEREA, Ohio – Ahead of an expected winter storm – with high winds and snow – the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 12 a.m. EST, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, to 6 p.m. EST, Jan. 13, 2024.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

The travel restriction on the Ohio Turnpike will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event