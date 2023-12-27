Fishermen discover trapped driver after days in crashed pickup truck

PORTAGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man trapped since December 20 in his crashed pickup truck was found by two fishermen scouting fishing locations near Portage.

The badly damaged vehicle was hidden below an Interstate 94 underpass in Portage Indiana, unnoticed from the highway above.

Sgt. Glen Fifield reported that when the fishermen approached, they touched the driver, who turned his head and spoke to them. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the man, in his 20s, was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for life-threatening injuries. Surprisingly, he had not been reported missing prior to the rescue.

Authorities are investigating the crash, with the driver’s identity and condition remaining undisclosed