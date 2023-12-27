Markle murder suspect captured in Georgia by US Marshals

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The suspect in the murder of a woman in Markle has been arrested.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Anthony Castleman, the 37-year-old suspect in the murder of his 72-year-old grandmother, Bernice Eubanks, in Markle. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Castleman was apprehended by the US Marshals in Georgia.

The investigation began on November 12 when deputies responded to a welfare check at Eubanks’ rural Markle residence, discovering her with multiple stab wounds. Castleman was identified as the prime suspect, leading to a public appeal for information and a $1,000 reward for his arrest on November 21. The murder was featured on On Patrol: Live in their BOLO segment asking for help in finding Castleman on November 24.

The collaborative efforts of local law enforcement and the US Marshals Service led to Castleman’s capture. Family members have been informed, and further details will be released as available.