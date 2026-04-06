Fishing License Fees Could Increase in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Fishing license sales in Michigan have generally trended upward over the last decade, although the number of licenses purchased declined slightly between 2024 and 2025. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, approximately 1.2 million customers purchased fishing licenses in 2025, up nearly 6% from 2015.

The 2026 fishing regulation season begins today, requiring anglers to have a current license. Several notable regulatory changes are taking effect this year.

New statewide protections for burbot, also known as freshwater cod, limit anglers to five fish per day. Additional winter hoop net permits on certain Upper Peninsula rivers have been removed to protect spawning burbot populations.

At Stannard Rock north of Marquette and Big Reef northwest of Newberry, lake trout and splake will now be subject to a daily limit of one fish to protect these popular sport fisheries. Walleye regulations on Teal and Independence lakes in the Upper Peninsula now require releasing fish between 18 and 23 inches, with a daily limit of five and only one fish exceeding 23 inches allowed per angler.

Underwater spearfishing is expanding this year. Participants can now target lake trout, northern pike, and walleye in additional areas of Lakes Erie and Superior, as well as expanded portions of Lake Michigan, according to the DNR.

State lawmakers are also considering increases to fishing license fees, which generate roughly $30 million annually. Legislation to raise the fees has stalled in the House, though Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested increases as part of the 2027 budget process.

Anglers are reminded that licenses are required for all fishing activities during the 2026 season.