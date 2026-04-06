Man Questioned After Alleged Threat at Adrian College

ADRIAN, MI (WOWO) Authorities investigated a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot and stab students at Adrian College on Wednesday night. According to WXYZ, campus officials received reports of a man wearing a ski mask making threats shortly after 7 p.m., prompting a general lockdown.

Michigan State Police, Adrian Township Police, and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office helped set up a perimeter around Pellowe Hall and Arrington Ice Arena. Investigators identified the man, interviewed him, and conducted a search with his consent, finding no weapons.

The suspect was released by police pending a charging decision by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety, and Adrian College has returned to normal operations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at (517) 264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.