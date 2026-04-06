Ohio Senate Considers Photo ID Requirement for Marriage Licenses

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) The Ohio Senate is reviewing legislation that would require applicants for marriage licenses to present a valid photo identification. House Bill 386, introduced last July by Representatives Mike Odioso (R-Green Twp.) and Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison), would amend state law to require photo IDs such as a passport, driver’s license, state-issued ID, or school-issued identification when applying for a marriage license through probate courts, according to WCMH.

Under current law, applicants must verify age, but that can be done with documents that do not include photographs, such as birth or baptismal certificates. Sponsors say this gap leaves the process vulnerable to fraud and coercion.

Odioso described the legislation as a “commonsense update” to ensure probate courts can reliably confirm identities and prevent forced marriages and other abuses. Abrams added that the measure aligns Ohio with standard identification practices used in other legal and civic contexts.

The bill passed the Ohio House last November with broad bipartisan support, clearing the chamber by a vote of 88-2 after unanimous approval in the House Judiciary Committee. It remains under review in the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee, where additional testimony could be heard before a decision is made.