Five Felons Among Illegal Reentry Convictions in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Six illegal immigrants, including five convicted felons, have been sentenced to federal prison in the Southern District of Indiana after pleading guilty to illegal reentry.

The prosecutions involved defendants from Monroe, Dubois, Marion, and Perry counties and stemmed from separate investigations. All six defendants acknowledged that they will be subject to removal and deportation from the United States upon completion of their sentences.

Federal authorities emphasized that these prosecutions are part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and address cases involving prior criminal convictions.