Williams County Man Sentenced to 21.5 Years for Endangering Officers

BRYAN, OH (WOWO) — Craig Mosler Jr., a Williams County man, was sentenced to up to 21.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges, including endangering police officers, vehicle theft, tampering with records, and drug possession.

Mosler faced two separate felony cases. In the first, he admitted to two counts of attempted felonious assault on police officers after driving into oncoming traffic during a high-speed pursuit, forcing officers traveling about 100 mph into evasive maneuvers. He received 7 to 10.5 years on each count, served consecutively.

In the second case, Mosler pleaded guilty to several theft and tampering offenses spanning months, including stolen vehicles, weapons, and money, as well as fleeing police and drug possession. He received 48 months, to run consecutively to the first case, for a total sentence of 18 to 21.5 years.

A bribery case involving alleged attempts to influence witness testimony was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Mosler’s sentence will run consecutively to a separate 47-month sentence in Defiance County.