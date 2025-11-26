November 26, 2025
Sheriff’s Department Issues Alert for 68-Year-Old Woman

by Brian Ford

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO)  — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Maryann Hough, last seen Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. in Grabill, located about 140 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Hough is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and black pants.

She is believed to be driving a black 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate 704LGZ. Authorities say she may be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or call 911.

