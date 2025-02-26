Five Found Dead In Lake Station

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WOWO) — You may have heard that five people were found dead inside a northwest Indiana home Friday, and police now believe they know what happened.

Lake Station Police previously explained that they found the bodies around 2:45 p.m. last Friday, after being called to do a welfare check. The bodies had been found inside a mobile home on 9th Avenue.

Now, officers say the victims were a man, his wife, and their three daughters. They believe the man – identified as Robert Payne – shot his wife, his daughters, and then himself.

The mother’s name was Briana, and her three daughters were Aurorah, Ava, and Alayna.

If you know anything about this, please contact Lake Station’s Captain Peek at speek@lakestation-in.gov.