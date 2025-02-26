Mike Braun At Legislative Halfway Point

STATEWIDE (WOWO) — Healthcare, property taxes, and education were three of several things Indiana Governor Mike Braun spoke about Tuesday morning.

We are at the halfway point of this year’s legislative session.

“Everyone’s listening to what I ran on. The ‘freedom and opportunity’ agenda is ringing well across the board,” said Braun in a news conference to reporters.

The Senate’s version of the property tax bill that Braun proposed has been scaled back. Their version of relief includes tightening requirements for schools to advance certain referendums, limiting how much property tax levies can grow and introducing a credit for first-time homebuyers.

Braun emphasized that he will continue to collaborate with lawmakers, but didn’t want to rule out a veto.

“As a last resort, I am listening to the people. I know how to use the microphone. I think I’m going to be in a spot to size up what Hoosiers think is reasonable,” said Braun. “But I’ve never found anything that’s difficult if you’re not talking to your partners about how to get there. The House is looking at it. It will be in good shape there,” said Braun.

Braun acknowledged that Indiana’s Constitution affords the governor a weak veto, so it’s more effective when used on measures that passed on narrow margins. That’s because lawmakers can later go back and overturn a veto with a simple majority vote.

“I’m not going to be afraid to use any of the tools that I have here as governor of Indiana,” said Braun.

He was asked about healthcare costs being too high as well as Medicaid.

“The way we make Medicaid easier and more available is to make sure there is no fraud in it. You’ve also got the private side of the health sector that’s been financing an unhealthy healthcare system. If we get right in the long run, hospital systems and insurance companies are going to have to be entrepreneurial,” said Braun.

Braun said he also will do what he can to help local governments.

“But if they bought a lot of shiny objects and are sitting on a lot of cash balances, we’re going to end up at a place where there is a sweet, happy medium,” said Braun.

He also said investing in education will be a focal point of his administration.

“Half of our budget is K-12. Another 15% is for postsecondary support of public universities,” said Braun.

Braun says they’re fully funding universal school choice, increasing funding for school safety, and getting more money towards scholarship opportunities for kids with special needs among other things.