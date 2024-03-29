Five-Term Mayor Tom Henry Dies After Short Battle With Cancer

Mayor Tom Henry left a legacy of pride and commitment to the people of Fort Wayne. He created, developed, and expanded a myriad of initiatives with a primary focus of economic development. Mayor Henry also understood the importance of projects that might not capture public attention, but were just as important to the growth of Fort Wayne as his higher profile projects.
Henry would ambitiously tackle issues like wastewater treatment with the same passion that he would the visionary Riverfront project, looking at these investments as part of the bigger picture for a growing and prosperous community. He frequently talked about issues that the people of Fort Wayne would hardly notice, but replacing a 100-year-old sewer system and the purchase of Aqua Indiana’s infrastructure on the southwest side, were all examples of the way he viewed progress.
Despite the many accomplishments Henry had since first taking office in 2008, Tom Henry seemed prouder of the city and its people than his own individual achievements. His judge of character and ability to select the right people to lead these projects seemed unmatched compared to other government leaders.
Henry made a somber announcement on February 26th, that he had late-stage stomach cancer that spread to other parts of his body. As he made that announcement at City Hall, some of his staff gasped audibly at the news, a reflection of what Henry meant to the people he led throughout his tenure.
The mayor had made it clear that he was battling cancer and would fight until he couldn’t anymore. That promise was well-kept by Henry, who was making public appearances until a few days before the announcement that he was entering hospice care.
Tom Henry had another battle he was fighting, too. Battling the grief from losing his wife, Cindy, from pancreatic cancer, a month before he went public with his own cancer diagnosis. Despite this deep and tragic loss, the mayor still kept up his energy and passion for Fort Wayne and all of its residents.
Tom Henry may be gone, but our community will be reminded of his legacy throughout the city. Every time we walk past Parkview Field, enjoy the parks and trails Fort Wayne offers, or canoe by the Riverfront, we can thank Tom Henry for having the vision and dedication to see these projects through.
Rest in peace, Tom Henry, knowing that the pride you took in our community will be reflected on your memory with great respect.