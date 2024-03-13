Flag Design Submission Deadline Approaches for Bicentennial Celebration

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – With the deadline for flag design submissions approaching, Allen County residents are urged to finalize their entries for the county’s bicentennial celebration.

The initiative is aimed at creating a new official county flag. Since January 1, 2024, the Allen County Bicentennial Executive Board has been accepting designs via the county website. The submission portal will close on March 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

All submitted designs will undergo thorough evaluation by the Allen County Flag Design Council, a committee appointed by the Bicentennial Executive Board. This council will narrow down submissions to a top five. These finalists will then be presented to Allen County residents for a popular vote and public comment. The input from Allen County Residents will be given to the Allen County Board of Commissioners to help them to select a final design, which will be revealed and adopted on Flag Day, June 14, 2024.

Kaitlin Binkley, Director of Visual Communications at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and a member of the Flag Design Council, expressed excitement about the diverse range of submissions received thus far. From professional graphic designers to elementary school students, individuals from all backgrounds have contributed their creativity to this endeavor.

“We’ve received such an array of submissions crafted by people with different backgrounds and abilities,” said Binkley. “The Design Council is looking forward to the March 29th deadline so that we can begin taking the submissions and translating them into the best representation of Allen County – the place and its people.”

Interested participants are reminded that they can submit up to three flag designs for consideration, which can be delivered via email, the online portal, or mail. Detailed competition rules and submission guidelines can be found on the Bicentennial webpage, allencounty200.com.