ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) — Whiskey, a 19-month-old African Serval and Mowgli, a two-year-old Ring-Tailed-Lemur will soon call the sanctuary home.

Whiskey is a surrendered pet from Michigan while Mowgli comes from New Mexico.

Several animals have already been turned away this year since all of the habitats are spoken for at this time.

They say that they are always ready to build more habitats but it is costly.

You can learn more about events and the sanctuary at https://bpsanctuary.org/