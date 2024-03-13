Fort Wayne Man Sentenced For Firearms Offense

FORR WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 27-year-old Jalen Drake of Fort Wayne has been sentenced to 100 months in prison by United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady.

The sentencing follows Drake’s guilty plea to the charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as announced by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Drake was found in possession of a firearm in March of 2023, despite having a prior felony conviction. In 2018, he was convicted in Allen County for dealing in marijuana, which prohibited him from possessing firearms in this case.

The investigation into Drake’s illegal possession of the firearm was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force. This task force comprises the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.

Drake’s sentence includes 100 months in prison, to be followed by 2 years of supervised release.