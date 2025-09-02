Florida Sets National Precedent with Mandatory EKGs for High School Athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a major move to protect student-athletes, Florida has become the first state in the nation to require electrocardiogram (EKG) screenings for high school sports participants—beginning with the 2026–27 school year.

Under the newly signed “Second Chance Act” (Senate Bill 1070), students in grades 9–12 must have at least one EKG done before competing in school sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will set medical standards, and screenings completed within two years before the 2026 school year will still qualify.

If an EKG uncovers any abnormalities, the student cannot participate until a qualified medical professional issues written clearance

Sudden cardiac arrest remains the leading non-traumatic cause of death in young athletes. Traditional physical exams detect only about 10–20% of serious heart conditions. Adding an EKG boosts detection to around 80–95%, making this a potentially life-saving intervention.

Local pilot programs reinforce the impact: In Brevard County, only 0.1% of screened athletes had serious heart conditions—but identifying even a single case can save a life.

The legislation honors the memory of Chance Gainer, an 18-year-old football player who tragically collapsed on the field and died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2024.

His story was just one of several that galvanized lawmakers. In another high-profile case, Lexi Sima collapsed during a workout; she survived only because bystanders administered CPR and used a defibrillator. Her father, now an advocate, believes a prior EKG could have caught her condition before it turned critical.

Florida school districts must offer EKG screenings at $50 or less per student. If costs exceed that, districts may apply for exemptions—but they must partner with public or private entities to keep prices low. Religious or medical exemptions are allowed with proper documentation.

The FHSAA has until 2028–29 to finalize codes that address when students with abnormal results may return to play, pending medical clearance.

Florida’s leap into mandated cardiac screening underscores a growing recognition that proactive measures can make high school sports safer for everyone.