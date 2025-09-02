September 2, 2025
WOWO 100th Anniversary Presents Two Exclusive Live Events!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As WOWO celebrates 100 years of broadcasting excellence, we’re inviting you to be part of the excitement with two incredible live events at our brand-new, state-of-the-art studios inside The Mic at Coventry!

These intimate gatherings will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the future of WOWO, with opportunities to meet some of the biggest names in talk radio. Tickets are extremely limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today!

🎙️ Brunch, Beck & Bingo with Glenn Beck

Friday, October 17th | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon as Glenn Beck headlines a special reception, alongside WOWO’s own Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson.
Enjoy brunch (included with your ticket!), play a few rounds of bingo, and be among the first to tour our brand-new studios as we kick off the next 100 years of WOWO broadcasting.

🎤 Live with Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

Wednesday, October 22nd | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Experience Clay & Buck live on stage with Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes event.
Tour our newly designed broadcast studios and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres in a relaxed, interactive setting with fellow WOWO fans.

🎟️ Tickets are extremely limited—reserve yours now at WOWO.com and be part of radio history!​

 

