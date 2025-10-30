Indiana Workforce Challenges Remain

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A recent study commissioned by the Indiana Workforce Alliance sheds light on the challenges regional workforce development boards face in meeting the state’s labor needs. The report, conducted by Pathemy Strategies, emphasizes the boards’ role in connecting economic growth strategies with Hoosiers seeking employment.

The Indiana Workforce Alliance, representing the state’s 12 workforce boards, says the findings underline the importance of these boards in ensuring that economic development initiatives are matched with a skilled workforce. Workforce boards act as a critical bridge between employers and job seekers, helping to address skill gaps and prepare Hoosiers for evolving industries.