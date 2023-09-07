September 7, 2023
Foellinger Foundation to give $1 million to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

by Ian Randall0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Foellinger Foundation announced Thursday that it is celebrating its 65th anniversary by approving a three-year, $1,000,000 grant to the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

The funds will be used for capital support of the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Foellinger Foundation Interim President and CEO David Bennett said, “We are pleased to carry forward the Foellinger family’s tradition of supporting these important cultural establishments in our community.”

