Komets release this year’s promotional schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne Komets) – The 72nd Season of Komet Hockey has something for everyone, including special ticket offers, Fort Wayne’s largest NYE bash, specialty jersey nights, and much, much more! Now is the perfect time to start making your plans for a night out in The Jungle! It all starts next month with Opening Night on Saturday, October 21!

PROMO SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE FOLLOWING THEME NIGHTS:

Opening Night – Saturday, October 21 – with Glow Wand Giveaway presented by Fan Cave Tickets

– Saturday, October 21 – with Glow Wand Giveaway presented by Fan Cave Tickets Ghostbusters Night* – Friday, October 27 – presented by FWSATC

– Friday, October 27 – presented by FWSATC Halloween Costume Parade – Saturday, October 28

– Saturday, October 28 Teddy Bear Toss – Friday, November 11 – presented by OmniSource

– Friday, November 11 – presented by OmniSource Military Appreciation Weekend* – Saturday, November 18 & Sunday, November 19 – presented by 122nd Fighter Wing

– Saturday, November 18 & Sunday, November 19 – presented by 122nd Fighter Wing Bob Chase Memorial Game – Thanksgiving Night – Thursday, November 24 – presented by Sweetwater

– Thanksgiving Night – Thursday, November 24 – presented by Sweetwater White Out* – Saturday, December 16 & Sunday, December 17 – presented by Tredway Pools Plus

– Saturday, December 16 & Sunday, December 17 – presented by Tredway Pools Plus New Year’s Eve Bash – Sunday, December 31

– Sunday, December 31 MLK Night* – Sunday, January 7 – presented by CareSource

– Sunday, January 7 – presented by CareSource Komets Fight Cancer* – Friday, February 2 – presented by Graber Roofing & Gutters

– Friday, February 2 – presented by Graber Roofing & Gutters All-American Weekend – Saturday, February 17 & Sunday, February 18 – presented by All-American Stores

– Saturday, February 17 & Sunday, February 18 – presented by All-American Stores Superhero Night* – Sunday, March 10 – presented by ProFed + The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne

– Sunday, March 10 – presented by ProFed + The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne Princess Night – Saturday, March 30

– Saturday, March 30 Orange Out* – Saturday, April 6 – presented by the National Kidney Foundation

– Saturday, April 6 – presented by the National Kidney Foundation Fan Appreciation Night & End of Season Awards – Sunday, April 14

*Specialty Jersey Nights

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE GREAT TICKET OFFERS!

Marathon Rewards App Wednesdays: Download the Marathon App and show it at the Coliseum ticket office for an exclusive BOGO offer for any Wednesday night home game.

Download the Marathon App and show it at the Coliseum ticket office for an exclusive BOGO offer for any Wednesday night home game. Marathon Fill-up Card Nights: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game.

Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. All-American Stores Military Discount : Active Duty Military can buy one full-price adult ticket and receive a 2nd of equal/lesser value FREE!

: Active Duty Military can buy one full-price adult ticket and receive a 2nd of equal/lesser value FREE! TRINE Report Card Night: On December 15 and March 2, “A” students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of TRINE University!

On December 15 and March 2, “A” students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of TRINE University! Meijer Family Nights: All Sunday home games are Meijer Family nights! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

All Sunday home games are Meijer Family nights! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! Kids Seat FREE Nights: At select games, receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Seven home games to choose from: SAT 10/28, SAT 11/25, FRI 12/29, SUN 1/21, FRI 3/8, SAT 3/30, SUN 4/14

At select games, receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Seven home games to choose from: SAT 10/28, SAT 11/25, FRI 12/29, SUN 1/21, FRI 3/8, SAT 3/30, SUN 4/14 ENT Nosebleeds Ticket Discount: Watch the Komets for just $10! Tickets in the 600 Level are available at a discounted rate with the FanSaves App!

Watch the Komets for just $10! Tickets in the 600 Level are available at a discounted rate with the FanSaves App! OmniSource Season Ticket Exchange Nights: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to select games: 12/17, 1/7, 1/21, 2/18, 3/20, 4/14

Single-game tickets go ON SALE AT 10AM ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14! Tickets can be purchased in person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com/Komets.

Season Tickets and Group Tickets are also available now at the Komets Office by calling (260) 483-0011.