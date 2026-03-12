Football Safety Practices Questioned in Indiana Lawsuit

VALPRAISO, IND. (WOWO) A 15-year-old football player has filed a lawsuit against Valparaiso High School, Valparaiso Community Schools, and the City of Valparaiso following a concussion sustained during a limited contact practice. According to WNDU, the complaint alleges that school employees failed to enforce safety protocols and did not respond when Malakai Soloman was injured.

The incident occurred on February 2 in the school fieldhouse, where players were reportedly not wearing helmets or pads. During a drill, Soloman was knocked to the ground and hit his head. He says no coaches or staff came to his aid, despite making eye contact with a coach at the time.

Since the injury, Malakai has required repeated medical attention, including a recent evaluation at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. His father, Jason Soloman, said his son continues to experience post-concussive symptoms that could last weeks or months.

The Alvarez Law Group represents the family, arguing that schools have a fundamental duty to enforce safety protocols and respond promptly when injuries occur. In a statement, the firm said, “Those safeguards and protocols appear to have failed dramatically, resulting in egregious injuries.”

Jason Soloman emphasizes that the lawsuit aims to create changes in how coaches and staff handle player safety and accountability, not only for his son but for the community as a whole.