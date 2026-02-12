Former Allen County Commissioner Linda Bloom Dies After Decades Of Public Service

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners is mourning the loss of former Commissioner Linda Bloom, a trailblazing public servant who dedicated four decades to county government.

Bloom concluded her 40-year career in public service at the end of 2018, completing her sixth consecutive term as Allen County Commissioner for District 3. In 1994, she made history as the first woman elected to the Allen County Board of Commissioners. Prior to that, she served as Allen County Auditor from 1987 to 1994 and as Allen County Treasurer from 1981 to 1986.

During her tenure, Bloom played a key role in numerous infrastructure and development projects that helped shape the county’s growth. She oversaw several major bridge initiatives, including construction of the Maplecrest Bridge, which established a vital north-south corridor connecting Fort Wayne and New Haven. She was also involved in the development and improvement of Aboite Center Road and initiated the Bass Road project, which was completed last year.

Bloom contributed to the dedication of the City-County Building as the renamed Rousseau Centre and supported efforts to expand county parks with new facilities and amenities, enhancing recreational opportunities for residents.

Current Commissioner and former Allen County Auditor Therese Brown worked alongside Bloom for nearly 30 years. Brown described her colleague as “a force to be reckoned with.”

“She was a lively personality who loved people — she loved to help people, to be engaged with people to advance the processes of county government and invest in projects that improved people’s lives,” Brown said.

Commissioners Rich Beck and Ron Turpin joined Brown in offering condolences to Bloom’s family and loved ones. The board also expressed appreciation for her decades of dedication and lasting contributions to Allen County.

Bloom’s legacy is reflected in the infrastructure, public spaces and civic institutions that continue to serve the community she worked to strengthen throughout her career.