Former American Idol Contestant Accused Of Killing Wife

A former “American Idol” contestant is accused of killing his wife in Ohio.

Authorities say 39-year-old Caleb Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley Flynn.

He has been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The police responded to their home for a reported burglary in the early hours of the day, but they found Ashley dead.

Reports say Caleb had tampered with the crime scene.

21 Alive News says Caleb appeared on American Idol in 2013 and expressed his love for his wife in an interview.