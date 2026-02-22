Fort Wayne Heart Attack Victim Makes Miraculous Recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 52-year-old Fort Wayne area man shocked everybody when he faced a heart attack recently.

Mike Brouillette, a leadership coach, exercised regularly and did not smoke or drink, making him an abnormal heart attack victim.

He was taken to Lutheran Hospital where medical staff stabilised him, shocking him 31 times and performing CPR for 43 minutes.

Since his survival, Brouillette has said he gets tired quicker than he did before, but he is otherwise making a full recovery.

21 Alive News says Brouillette is now encouraging others to be proactive about their heart health.

He says to get a heart check and be as proactive as possible.

Brouillette is currently writing a book about his experience that should be released at a later date.