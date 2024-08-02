Former Colt, wife allowed to see son while awaiting trial

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Daniel and Kristen Muir have not been able to have contact with their some, Bryson, ever since he was found after having gone missing.

Bryson Muir went missing for about two weeks in June after having visited his grandmother in Ohio. His parents did not cooperate with police to try and find him and he was found at the Muir’s home at a religious compound near Logansport.

Both the Muirs are charged with obstruction and David Muir also has a charge of domestic battery for admitting that he “whooped (Bryson) like a grown a** man.” Bryson had injuries to his face but was otherwise unharmed when police found him.

Both parents were in court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, during which the Muir’s defense attorneys asked the judge to lift the no-contact order on their clients so they could see their son under supervision.

The judge raised concerns about that as prosecutors urged the judge not to lift the no-contact order.

“Among the obligations of the supervisor is to prevent the conversations about which Mr. (Noah) Shafer has concerns,” said Judge Stephen Kitts.

The concerns raised by Shafer, who is the Cass County prosecutor, are over the possibility of witness tampering. This would be things like the parents talking to Bryson about the case in an effort to influence his testimony if he were to be called to the stand during the trial.

Defense attorneys urged the judge to at least lift the restraining order against Kristen Muir since she only faces an obstruction charge.

“She is not accused of committing any kind of act against the child,” said Jerry Shoup, Kristen Muir’s attorney. “She’s accused of the charges that are filed in this court and I would ask the court to lift the restraining order with respect to her at least.”

The judge ended up granting the request for both of the Muirs. It will now be a couple of months before they are back in court to stand trial.