FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Plans are moving forward for a new fire station on the city’s west side.

The West Central Fire District board wants to build a new station on Bass Road to serve the more than 20,000 residents in their district.

After approving their build-operate-transfer resolution last night, the district will seek approval from Allen County Council later this month.

The room was packed last night with residents from Aboite and Lake townships.