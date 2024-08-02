Delphi case: Odinism takes center stage

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Day three in this week’s Delphi murders case hearings was almost a preview of what could be come this fall.

Thursday’s court hearing centered around the defense’s desire to introduce Odinism and alternate suspect theories into the trial in an effort to prove suspect Richard Allen did not kill Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017. The prosecution, led by Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, says any theory of third-party suspects is baseless and rooted in misinformation.

Allen’s attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, spent most of Thursday arguing there are legitimate cases to be made against other men in the Delphi area, with ties to Odinism and the victims, committed the crime seven years ago. The defense also claims the murder timeline established by police does not put Allen in the area, and the lawyers go as far as to say geo-tracking data proves their stance.

The court heard testimony from a doctor said to be a subject matter expert in ritualistic killings, which relates back to the Odinism angle.

The doctor testified that there is “no doubt in her mind” that the double murder near the Monon High Bridge was a ritualistic Odinistic killing and that images of “runes” from the Facebook page of one of the named third-party suspects are “basically identical” to the crime scene.

That supposed Facebook post was made a few months after the girls were killed, meaning no one should have known any crime scene details besides the killer and police.

The prosecution claimed the doctor was spoon-fed information by the defense, questioning her credibility as an expert witness.