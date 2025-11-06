Former Funeral Director Faces Felony Charges

ANDERSON, IND (WOWO)— Adrianne McCoy, 33, a former funeral director at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services, has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, fraud, forgery, and corrupt business influence.

Charging documents allege that McCoy overcharged families for burial services, altered documentation, and transferred the extra funds into accounts she could access. Prosecutors say the money was then used for personal expenses, including country club fees, utility bills, hairdresser visits, and massages.

Madison County authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and McCoy will face court proceedings as the legal process continues. Officials emphasize that the alleged misconduct involved financial actions during a sensitive time for grieving families.

No additional details regarding the number of families affected or total amounts involved have been released at this time.