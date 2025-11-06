Ice Cream Bars Recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced a recall of certain Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars due to the potential presence of undeclared wheat. The recall involves 6-count packages with batch code LLA519501 and a Best By date of January 31, 2027.

The affected products were sold at Kroger and Giant Eagle stores across 31 states, including Ohio. No illnesses or injuries have been reported related to the recall.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., the manufacturer, said the issue may have occurred when products containing wheat were accidentally repacked into the wrong packaging at the start of a production run.

Consumers with wheat allergies or sensitivities are advised not to eat the recalled ice cream bars. The company recommends returning the product to the store for a full refund or disposing of it. Customers with questions can email Dreyer’s at dreyers@casupport.com.

No other Häagen-Dazs products are affected by this recall.