Former ISP Trooper Faces Charges for Illegal Confinement – OWI

FULTON COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Police say 43-year-old Todd Bailey is facing charges after a woman reported being driven against her will following a night out at a bar.

According to court documents cited by The Associated Press, the woman and a friend met Bailey at Rumor’s bar early January 29. Because she was too intoxicated to drive, investigators say Bailey offered to take the two women home.

Court records state that the woman later asked to return to the bar to look for her car keys. Instead, police say Bailey drove in the opposite direction toward U.S. 31. Authorities say the woman threatened to jump from the truck and called 911 during the drive.

Officers say Bailey eventually dropped the woman off at the Paradise Truck Stop. During the investigation, police reported finding two loaded firearms and open alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

Bailey is charged with operating while intoxicated and criminal confinement. The case remains pending in court.