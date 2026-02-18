Wendy’s to Close Up to 358 Restaurants in 2026

DUBLIN, OH (WOWO) Wendy’s plans to close hundreds of restaurants across the United States as it works to reverse declining sales and refocus on value offerings.

The fast-food chain expects to shutter between five and six percent of its 5,959 U.S. locations, or roughly 298 to 358 restaurants, during the first half of the year, according to reporting by FOX Business. The company closed 28 locations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the October through December quarter, Wendy’s reported U.S. same-store sales fell 11.3 percent compared with the prior year. Interim CEO Ken Cook described 2026 as a rebuilding year during a call with investors.

The closures are part of a broader turnaround strategy known as Project Fresh, announced in October 2025. The company says the initiative is designed to revitalize the brand, reignite growth and improve profitability.

Executives say the chain will shift its emphasis toward everyday value after relying heavily on limited-time promotions in 2025. In January, Wendy’s launched a permanent value platform called Biggie Deals, offering customizable options at four, six and eight dollar price points.

Competitors have also leaned into value pricing. McDonald’s reported a 6.8 percent increase in U.S. same-store sales during the fourth quarter after emphasizing affordability in its marketing.

Wendy’s leadership says the company will also introduce new menu items this year, including a new chicken sandwich and a bacon cheeseburger offering, as it works to regain customer traffic and stabilize sales.