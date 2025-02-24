Neighborhood Presidents Meeting Next Week

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will host its next Neighborhood Presidents Meeting on Monday, March 3, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Square (Garden Level). The meeting will also be streamed live on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page.

The meeting will highlight the 2025 Neighborhood Improvement Grant, including the application process and timeline. More information, including the grant application, is available at Engage Fort Wayne.

Neighborhood association leaders are encouraged to register their association with the City at Engage Fort Wayne to be considered active. Registered neighborhoods receive updates from City departments and are eligible for grant opportunities.

For more information, visit fortwayneneighborhoods.org.