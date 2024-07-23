Former Kokomo cop arrested on sexual misconduct charges

KOKOMO, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – On July 8, 2024, the Kokomo City Police Department requested the Indiana State Police investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred involving a juvenile and a probationary officer with the Kokomo City Police Department.

A detective from the ISP Peru Post was assigned to investigate the complaint. In mid-July, that investigation was completed, and the case report was submitted to the Howard County Prosecutor for review and determination of any warranted criminal charges to be filed.

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was obtained through Howard Superior I Court.

Arrested and charged as listed on the warrants:

– Sinme I. Asomuyide, 31, of Indianapolis, IN

Sexual Misconduct with a minor- Level 4 Felony (1 count)

Sexual Battery- Level 4 Felony (1 count)

Child Seduction- Level 5 Felony (1 count)

Official Misconduct- Level 6 Felony (1 count)

Detectives with the Indiana State Police served the arrest warrant yesterday at the Tipton County Jail, where Asomuyide turned himself in without incident. He is currently being housed in the Tipton County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.

According to a news release from KPD, Asomuyide was terminated due to policy violations alone. Any further inquiries regarding Asomuyide’s employment status with the Kokomo City Police Department should be directed to the Kokomo City Police Department.