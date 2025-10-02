Next Chances For Rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Rain could be a factor across Indiana starting next week.

“Our rain chances start to increase Monday night and really persist through Wednesday,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says some places could get an inch of rain or maybe a little bit more, but he doesn’t expect any severe weather at this time.

“I’d take that with a grain of salt right now,” said Melo.

Melo says drought conditions are causing issues across Indiana.

“That will likely continue over the next few days,” said Melo.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 14% of Indiana is in severe drought and a little more than half of it is in moderate drought.

When severe drought creeps in, lawns go dormant, corn and soybeans are in poor condition, and hay and crop yields are low.