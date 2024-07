INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) –The Indiana governor candidates from the Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian parties will face off in a televised debate on October 24.

Mike Braun (R), Jennifer McCormick (D), and Donald Rainwater (L) will participate in the debate, which will air live from 7 to 8 p.m. EDT on WFYI public television in Indianapolis.

Our partners in news at 21Alive also say they’ll carry the debate live.