November 18, 2025
Fort Wayne Adopts Smaller Lot Construction Standard

by Brian Ford0
brown wooden house near green tree during daytime

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO) — City and county officials have implemented a new “zero lot line” zoning ordinance designed to expand housing options and increase development flexibility.

The rule, effective Nov. 7, allows builders to place homes directly on a side lot line, enabling attached structures and faster construction timelines. Planning officials say the approach can reduce building costs, and they expect homebuyers to see some of those savings reflected in final prices.

The ordinance also permits construction on smaller lots, bringing a significant number of previously non-conforming parcels into compliance. Officials say this change aligns with current housing trends and provides developers with more tools to increase density and diversify new neighborhoods.

Fort Wayne and Allen County leaders view the update as part of a broader effort to address local housing needs and support a wider range of residential styles.

