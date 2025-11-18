Catalyst Fitness Launches $1 Membership Deal to Boost Penny Pitch and Support Breast Cancer Patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Catalyst Fitness is teaming up once again with Penny Pitch, launching a holiday membership special that supports this year’s fundraising effort for Breastie Boxes, a local nonprofit helping women battling breast cancer.

Owner Jason Minnick joined WOWO Radio to announce the promotion, which drops the gym’s standard $30 down payment to just $1 and cuts monthly dues to $28 for new members who sign up at catalyst-fitness.com using promo code WOWO. Catalyst will also donate $25 from each first-month payment directly to Penny Pitch.

Minnick said the decision to return as a partner was an easy one. “This year’s recipient hits close to home for us,” he said, noting that many families have been affected by breast cancer. “It was a no-brainer for us to want to help.”

The special runs through Dec. 31, giving new members access to both Fort Wayne locations, plus a free “kickstart” session with a trainer to help ease the intimidation of starting a fitness routine.

Last year’s effort raised more than $500 for Penny Pitch, and both Minnick and WOWO staff say the goal this year is to reach $1,000.