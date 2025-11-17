Lawmakers Question Cost of Ohio Marriage and Baby Bonus Bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) has proposed three bills offering tax credits to employers who provide bonuses tied to childbirth, marriage, or fertility treatment coverage.

House Bills 340, 341, and 342, part of Williams’ “Family First Agenda,” would allow employers to claim up to $50,000 annually in state income tax credits. Eligible incentives include $1,000 bonuses for childbirth or adoption, marriage bonuses of at least $1,000, or health plan coverage for assisted reproduction services.

Williams framed the proposals as a response to Ohio’s declining population, which he said threatens future workforce numbers. The representative told the House Ways and Means Committee that incentivizing families could reduce reliance on public benefits and strengthen two-parent households.

Lawmakers from both parties questioned the bills’ fiscal impact. Estimates suggest each bill could cost the state between $33 million and $86 million annually, depending on employer participation. Williams said he is open to modifications, including combining programs or capping the total credits.

The legislation remains under review in the House Ways and Means Committee. Williams said he hopes to find bipartisan support for at least some version of the incentive structure.