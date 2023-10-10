Fort Wayne Bagged Leaf Collection to Begin October 16

Fort Wayne, Ind (WOWO) – Due to leaves falling early, the City of Fort Wayne will begin collecting biodegradable bags filled with leaves starting on Monday, October 16. Residents may begin scheduling bag pick-ups on Friday, October 13.

Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Biodegradable bags filled with only leaves, placed by the curb, will be collected after a pick-up has been scheduled through 311.

Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2023, weather permitting.

The schedule to pick-up leaves in the park strip that aren’t bagged will remain as follows: