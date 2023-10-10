Man Killed In Northeast FW Parking Lot Has Been Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – The man who was shot and killed in a northeast Fort Wayne parking lot has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man is 46-year-old George Henry Knight Jr. of Fort Wayne.

Knight was the victim in Saturday’s shooting at Maplewood Plaza near Stellhorn Road.

The release says Knight suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was declared a homicide.

Investigators still are not sure what caused the shooting. According to the coroner, Knight is the 20th homicide victim in Allen County so far this year.