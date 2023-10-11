Early Voting Gets Underway Today In Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Early voting for the 2023 general election begins in Allen County today.

Anyone who is interested in casting their vote early can do so at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne, starting at 1:00 p.m. today on East Main Street.

Four satellite locations will open on November 1st and will be available through November 4th.

Voters in Allen County can check their registration status, voting location, ballot items and all over relevant voting information at IndianaVoters.com.

Indiana’s general election will take place on November 7th. Polls in all 92 counties throughout the Hoosier state will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.