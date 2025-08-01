Juvenile Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO) – A teenager from Oakwood was seriously hurt in a rollover crash early Friday morning in Paulding County.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:58 a.m. on County Road 111 near Township Road 168 in Emerald Township. A 2006 Ford F-350, driven by a juvenile, went off the left side of the road and overturned in a ditch. Investigators say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

Paulding EMS took the juvenile to Defiance Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Troopers say alcohol is suspected to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Hague Towing and Recovery assisted at the scene.