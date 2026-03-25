Fort Wayne City Council Approves Infrastructure Projects as Part of $37 Million Neighborhood Investment Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City leaders have approved several new infrastructure projects aimed at improving sidewalks, streets and safety features in neighborhoods across Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne City Council gave approval Tuesday night to multiple packages led by the city’s Right of Way Department within the Public Works Division, allowing work to move forward on several improvement initiatives.

Among the projects approved is a Barrett Law cost-share package focused on sidewalk improvements, with a total project value not to exceed $500,000. City officials said Fort Wayne will cover $250,000 of that amount, with the remainder funded through the Barrett Law cost-sharing program.

Council members also approved a Right of Way miscellaneous package valued at up to $1 million that will address various infrastructure needs throughout the city.

Additional measures include a sidewalk trip hazard elimination package capped at $200,000, designed to repair uneven pavement and improve pedestrian safety, and an ADA curb ramp package with a maximum cost of $500,000 to enhance accessibility at intersections and crossings.

Another project approved Tuesday is a guardrail and attenuator package worth up to $300,000. The work will focus on roadway safety features intended to reduce the severity of crashes along city streets.

In addition to the right-of-way initiatives, council members granted final approval for a major street repair project in southwest Fort Wayne. Phase one of the Avalon Place concrete street repair project is expected to cost approximately $2.045 million.

The council also approved a resurfacing package for the city’s northeast quadrant totaling $776,745. City officials said resurfacing packages for the remaining quadrants of Fort Wayne will be presented to the council for consideration in the coming weeks.

The newly approved projects are part of a broader infrastructure plan under Sharon Tucker, whose administration has proposed investing about $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements during 2026.

City officials said a full list of planned projects for the year is expected to be released next month as part of the city’s ongoing effort to improve roads, sidewalks and safety features across Fort Wayne neighborhoods.