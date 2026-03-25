Opposition grows over Proposed Southwest Allen County Quarry

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Residents in southwest Allen County are organizing in opposition to a proposed quarry project, raising concerns about its potential impact on the community.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night for an informational meeting that outlined how the project would move through the approval process and how residents can participate in upcoming decisions. The meeting brought together local homeowners association leaders, members of the Southwest Allen County school community, and area residents.

The discussion came one day after the Southwest Allen County School Board approved a resolution formally opposing the quarry proposal.

Attendees voiced a range of concerns, including the potential effects on private wells, public health, wildlife habitats, and the surrounding environment. Others raised questions about how the project could affect nearby school districts and property values.

Some residents shared personal experiences living near existing quarries, describing how blasting operations can cause ground vibrations and disrupt otherwise quiet neighborhoods.

Organizers encouraged continued community involvement as the project moves forward, emphasizing opportunities for public input during the review and decision-making process.